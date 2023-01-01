Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after acquiring an additional 558,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after acquiring an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.60 and a beta of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.