Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $274.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

