Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 136,226 Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FACT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

