Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 14,726 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $10.02 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

