Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 19,136 Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.14% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EUCR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 547.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EUCR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

