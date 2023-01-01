Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance

Shares of CRZN opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.