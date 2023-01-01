Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $926,000 Position in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $6,733,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOGN opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

