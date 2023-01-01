Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,352,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

