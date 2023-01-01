Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 48.2% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $236,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $614.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

