Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.9% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

