Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

