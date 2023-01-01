Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

