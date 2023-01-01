QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

