Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,852 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2,005.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

