Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,050 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

