Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $245.56.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

