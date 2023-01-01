State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 99,485 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $884,609 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

