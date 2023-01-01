State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 26.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 35.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $232,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $1,852,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

