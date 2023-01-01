State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $526,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

FISV stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

