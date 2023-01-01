State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $319.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.33 and its 200 day moving average is $323.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

