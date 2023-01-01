State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after buying an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $512.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.01. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

