State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,015.28 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,954.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,887.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.