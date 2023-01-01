State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

WM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

