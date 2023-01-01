Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

