Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $530.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.15. The stock has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

