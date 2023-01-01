Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 18,145 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,145 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.60 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

