Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 388 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $614.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

