Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 578 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 747.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

