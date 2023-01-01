Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.18 and a 200-day moving average of $501.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

