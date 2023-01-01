Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.