Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.