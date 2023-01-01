Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $214.30 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

