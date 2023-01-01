The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %
Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
