The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $129.71 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

