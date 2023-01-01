Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,285 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.