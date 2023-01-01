Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

