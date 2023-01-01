Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.35.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

