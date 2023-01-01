Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

