Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 198,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.