Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $104.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

