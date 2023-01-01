Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $246.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

