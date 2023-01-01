Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

