Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

