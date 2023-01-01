Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

