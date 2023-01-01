Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $157.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.