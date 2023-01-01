TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

