United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

CL stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

