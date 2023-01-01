United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 457 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $109.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.96.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

