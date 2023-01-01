United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $149.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.