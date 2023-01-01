United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.70 and a 200 day moving average of $233.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.